Centric Wealth Management Buys Shares of 23,526 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,780. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.