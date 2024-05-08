Simmons Bank Takes $278,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,827,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,389 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,245,000 after buying an additional 321,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,091,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,165,000 after buying an additional 160,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,749,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $196,656,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $92.81. 982,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,439. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

