CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCCS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $466,401,024.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,164,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,508,369.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $466,401,024.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,164,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,508,369.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,463,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,706,755 shares of company stock valued at $681,785,331. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCCS opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

