Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$13.25

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE:DPM opened at C$10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.94.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.137045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total transaction of C$205,294.58. In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total transaction of C$205,294.58. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$5,527.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,790 shares of company stock worth $798,029. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

