Balanced Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Balanced Wealth Group LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

MDYG stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $85.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,585. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.37.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

