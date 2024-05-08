Balanced Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,706 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.65. 83,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,420. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $231.74 and a 1-year high of $308.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.