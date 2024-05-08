Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $30.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 6.9% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $30,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.29. 27,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,325. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.12 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

