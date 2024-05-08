Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Bought by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $56.71. 1,499,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,428. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.