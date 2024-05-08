Crestone Asset Management LLC Buys 7,957 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for approximately 8.3% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $36,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.84. 308,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,265. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.59. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

