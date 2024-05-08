26,571 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Acquired by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Balanced Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 177,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 68,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average of $80.96. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $87.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

