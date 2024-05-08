AutoCanada (ACQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AutoCanada (TSE: ACQ) recently:

5/6/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$25.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00.

5/3/2024 – AutoCanada was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$25.00.

5/3/2024 – AutoCanada was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

5/3/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – AutoCanada was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$62.00.

5/3/2024 – AutoCanada was downgraded by analysts at Acumen Capital from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$21.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$24.50.

5/3/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – AutoCanada was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at Cormark.

AutoCanada Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:ACQ traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.00. 56,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,890. The stock has a market capitalization of C$495.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.36. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12 month low of C$15.14 and a 12 month high of C$27.54.

Get AutoCanada Inc alerts:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. AutoCanada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, research analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.0424469 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoCanada

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,604.79. In the last quarter, insiders bought 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $885,855. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.