Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Purchased by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $17,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.67. The company had a trading volume of 49,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.96 and a twelve month high of $140.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.03.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

