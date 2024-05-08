Balanced Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 80,828 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,837,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,410,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 879,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 52,833 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 105,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

