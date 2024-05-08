Balanced Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 126,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.7% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,682. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.