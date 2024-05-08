Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Increased to $358.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $350.00 to $358.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s previous close.

WAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.20.

NYSE WAT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.13. The company had a trading volume of 126,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,145. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98. Waters has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $363.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.76.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

