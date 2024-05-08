Balanced Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,414 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.77. 5,379,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,946. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $92.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

