Balanced Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,260 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,658. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

