683 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $515.42. 209,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,466. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $382.70 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.03.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

