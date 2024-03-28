G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $0.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00076667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00024961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00017581 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001396 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

