Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Avinger Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.26. Avinger has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The medical device company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($4.57). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. Analysts expect that Avinger will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

