AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on AudioEye from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.62 million, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AudioEye stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of AudioEye at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

