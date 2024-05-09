Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.
BSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 60,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
