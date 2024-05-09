Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.

BSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,291,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 60,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

