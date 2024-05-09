Barrington Research Comments on Standex International Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Standex International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Get Standex International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SXI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Standex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Standex International Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SXI stock opened at $173.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Standex International has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $184.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.06 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $374,664.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,676.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $247,577.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $374,664.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,676.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,661. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Standex International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth approximately $52,565,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Standex International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,683,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Standex International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Standex International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.