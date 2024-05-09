Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $229,954.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $229,954.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $2,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,801,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,804 shares of company stock worth $3,211,869. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.18.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

