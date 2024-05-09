Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$12.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AAV

Advantage Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE AAV opened at C$10.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.56. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.02 and a twelve month high of C$11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5298117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advantage Energy

In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Larry Festival purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.