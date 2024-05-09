William Benton Jones Buys 20,000 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) insider William Benton Jones acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 153,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,027.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.7 %

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Towerview LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRVS Free Report ) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,478 shares during the quarter. Corvus Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.3% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Towerview LLC owned about 0.70% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRVS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.