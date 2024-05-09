William Benton Jones Buys 20,000 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) insider William Benton Jones acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 153,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,027.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.7 %
Shares of CRVS stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.19.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
