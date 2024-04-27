Contrasting RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) & Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) and RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verve Therapeutics and RenovoRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verve Therapeutics $11.76 million 43.80 -$200.07 million ($3.12) -1.97 RenovoRx N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($1.01) -1.23

RenovoRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verve Therapeutics. Verve Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovoRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verve Therapeutics -1,701.70% -39.33% -30.92% RenovoRx N/A -2,860.14% -261.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Verve Therapeutics and RenovoRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.1% of Verve Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of RenovoRx shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Verve Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of RenovoRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Verve Therapeutics and RenovoRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verve Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 RenovoRx 0 1 2 0 2.67

Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 435.71%. RenovoRx has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 585.48%. Given RenovoRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RenovoRx is more favorable than Verve Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Verve Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovoRx has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verve Therapeutics beats RenovoRx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH. It engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics Inc.; a development and option agreement with Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc.; and a Cas9 license agreement with The Broad Institute and the President and Fellows of Harvard College. The company was formerly known as Endcadia, Inc. and changed its name to Verve Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2019. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About RenovoRx

(Get Free Report)

RenovoRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The company has a research collaboration with Imugene Limited to deliver oncolytic virus therapy for the treatment of difficult-to-access tumors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.