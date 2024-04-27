Critical Survey: Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) versus Its Competitors

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) is one of 162 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Clean Energy Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -37.45% -98.48% -50.41% Clean Energy Technologies Competitors -12.78% -4.94% 0.73%

Risk & Volatility

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clean Energy Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Energy Technologies Competitors 1055 3692 4772 44 2.40

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 11.96%. Given Clean Energy Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clean Energy Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $15.11 million -$5.66 million -10.43 Clean Energy Technologies Competitors $4.58 billion $422.15 million -67.11

Clean Energy Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies. Clean Energy Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Clean Energy Technologies competitors beat Clean Energy Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The company offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. It also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, the company offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.