Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products updated its FY24 guidance to $5.40-5.70 EPS.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $91.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $98.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DORM shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

