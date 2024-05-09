Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to $3.25 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLDP. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.77.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 148,321 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 849,311 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 353,098 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

