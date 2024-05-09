Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTH

Astrana Health Stock Performance

ASTH stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Astrana Health has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $45.71.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.