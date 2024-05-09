Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 73.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

NYSE MAIN opened at $50.63 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

