Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.09.

ALAB opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Amazon Com Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $20,608,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,666,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $11,283,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

