Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BEEM

Beam Global Stock Performance

Shares of BEEM opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.82. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 23.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Beam Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Beam Global by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Global

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.