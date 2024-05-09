Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2011 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
BMBOY stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.76.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
