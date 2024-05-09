Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2011 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

BMBOY stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.76.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

