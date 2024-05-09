Bentley Systems’ (BSY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BSY. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.08. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 496.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

