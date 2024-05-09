Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target Raised to $381.00 at Barclays

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $308.00 to $381.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $333.08.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $311.86 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 135.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after buying an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $39,907,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

