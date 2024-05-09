International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $675.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 42.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 351,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 12.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

