Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Telecom Argentina Price Performance
NYSE:TEO opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by $0.08. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.76 million. Research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Argentina
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.