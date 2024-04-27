StockNews.com Downgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.6 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

