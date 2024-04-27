Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $377.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $385.00.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $337.37.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $306.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $221.76 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.