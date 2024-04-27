Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.94.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 5.9 %

TSE IVN opened at C$20.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 2.00. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$9.89 and a one year high of C$20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.71.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5149972 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. Insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.