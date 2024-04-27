Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$7.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FVI. CIBC upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$6.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.73. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of C$361.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1223118 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. Also, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.