Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
CVR opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.11. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $30.00.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
