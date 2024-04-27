Analysts Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target at $34.42

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.42.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
SNDX opened at $21.06 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.03.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
