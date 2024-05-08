Centric Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 12,647 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 61,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 295,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. 628,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,411. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.249 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.