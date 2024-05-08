MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ML traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 145,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,125. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $782.58 million, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,637,217.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,729.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,637,217.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,729.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ML shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MoneyLion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

