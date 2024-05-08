Centric Wealth Management Makes New $462,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8,656.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 476,717 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 110.1% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after acquiring an additional 281,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 78,168 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,405,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 62.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

GLTR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,144. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

