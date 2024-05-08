Centric Wealth Management Boosts Position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 209.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 1.41% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 74.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period.

Shares of HERD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.22. 3,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,652. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

