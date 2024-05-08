PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s previous close.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of NYSE PWSC traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,256,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,295. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerSchool news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $57,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 338,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,109.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PowerSchool news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $57,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 338,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,109.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $821,666.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,821 shares in the company, valued at $41,734,480.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

